Wall St set to rise as Fed calms inflation worries

Article content

Wall Street’s main indexes were set to rise on Wednesday after remarks from the Federal Reserve helped calm inflation worries, while a recent dip in bond yields supported heavyweight tech-related stocks for a third straight session.

Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc added between 0.3% and 0.5% in premarket trading, as the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note stood at more than two-week lows of 1.5638%.

Higher yields pressure valuations for tech and other growth stocks, whose future cash flows are discounted at higher rates.

“Tech has amassed multiple compressions on fears that rates would have to be raised but now that inflation has been recognized as overblown, fund managers are piling back into certain sections,” said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital Llc in New York.

“People are realizing that there will be a major component to inflation that will be transitory and there will be some moderate inflation that will be persistent.”

After fears of rising inflation roiled Wall Street’s main indexes earlier this month, all eyes will be on the closely watched monthly U.S. personal consumption report, the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, due later this week.