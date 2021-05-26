Voyager Digital sees 16X increase in quarterly revenue, first operating profit By Cointelegraph

Voyager Digital sees 16X increase in quarterly revenue, first operating profit
Crypto asset trading firm Voyager Digital has announced financial results for the first quarter of 2021, and they are impressive.
The retail crypto trading and yield platform reported another record quarter, with momentum continuing into the current quarter. Total revenue for the period came in at $60.4 million, more than a 16x increase from $3.6 million over the previous quarter.
