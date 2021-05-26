VinFast adds banks to advise on U.S. listing, but plan faces delay -sources

Article content

HONG KONG — Automaker VinFast has added JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank to a team advising it on a planned U.S. listing, a group executive said, but sources said Vietnam’s likely first U.S. listing faces a delay due to uncertainty over regulations.

“VinFast is working with advisers including JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank in the syndicate for the U.S. listing,” Le Thi Thu Thuy, vice chairwoman of VinFast’s parent Vingroup JSC, told Reuters.

JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

VinFast had flagged in April it would consider a U.S IPO or merger with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC).

Reuters reported earlier in the month that VinFast was eyeing a valuation of about $60 billion and had appointed Credit Suisse to lead the potential transaction. Sources have said VinFast’s IPO could raise at least $2 billion, and one source had said a deal was slated for the second quarter.

VinFast’s preferred scenario is to merge with a SPAC for a U.S. listing, said two sources who had direct knowledge of the matter.

However, they said the talks with the SPACs haven’t made much headway in terms of coming up with deal proposals or a specific timeline for a listing.

This was due to uncertainty surrounding SPAC regulations in the United States, said the sources, who did not want to be named as the information has not yet been made public.