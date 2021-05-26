US senators introduce nuclear power credit to help curb emissions

Article content

WASHINGTON — Three Democratic U.S. senators introduced a measure on Wednesday to boost existing nuclear plants to a wide energy tax reform bill, after the Biden administration pushed for such a measure to help curb carbon emissions.

Senator Ben Cardin introduced the amendment on the tax production credit with fellow Democrats, Senators Sheldon Whitehouse and Bob Casey.

“We’re in danger of seeing the premature closing of the nuclear reactors in this country,” Cardin said before introducing the amendment at a hearing considering the wider bill, the Clean Energy for America Act. Cardin did not ask for a vote on the measure, a move to allow time to refine it as legislation advances.

Nuclear reactors are virtually emissions-free, but have been struggling to compete with power generation fueled by natural gas, and wind and solar power. There are 93 reactors in the United States, down from 104 in 2012, as rising security and safety costs put additional pressures on the business.

While some environmental groups oppose nuclear power, the Biden administration has signaled support for the credit for nuclear power plants as it seeks to put the country on a path to decarbonize the carbon grid by 2035.