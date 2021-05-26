Uniswap v3 Now Surpasses the Uniswap v2 and Bitcoin in Volume By CoinQuora



© Reuters. Uniswap v3 Now Surpasses the Uniswap v2 and Bitcoin in Volume



UniSwap V3 now surpasses the UniSwap V2 and .

It has now become the largest decentralized exchange (DEX) on .

Since its launch on May 5, 2021, UniSwap V3 is booming. It has now become the largest decentralized exchange (DEX) on Ethereum. UniSwap V3 now surpasses the UniSwap V2 and Bitcoin.

Uniswap is a permissionless, decentralized exchange that operates on Ethereum. In the past 7 days, V3 has expedited over $4.6 million in volume. This helped the exchange to become the largest DEX on Ethereum.

While V3 surpassed V2 in the daily transaction volumes, both have individually flipped Bitcoin in daily trading fees. A Twitter account by the name of David Mihal first noticed the surge. However, Bitcoin flipped back UniSwap V2 to become the third DEX at the time of writing.