U.S. trade chief Tai says U.S. faces ‘very large challenges’ on China

WASHINGTON/BEIJING — U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday that the United States still faces “very large challenges” in its trade and economic relationship with China that require the Biden administration’s attention across the board.

Tai spoke with Reuters in an interview before her first virtual call with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, a meeting where she raised “issues of concern,” according to her office.

“During their candid exchange, Ambassador Tai discussed the guiding principles of the Biden-Harris administration’s worker-centered trade policy and her ongoing review of the U.S.-China trade relationship, while also raising issues of concern,” USTR said.

China’s commerce ministry described the talks as “a candid, pragmatic and constructive exchange.”

“Both sides view the development of bilateral trade as very important. (Both sides) exchanged views on issues of mutual concern and agreed to maintain communication.”

Washington and Beijing signed a Phase 1 trade deal in January 2020 after a two-year tariff war between the world’s two largest economy.

The Biden administration is conducting a comprehensive review of U.S.-China trade policy, ahead of the expiry of the Phase 1 deal at the end of 2021.