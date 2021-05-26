U.S. Justice Department starts probe on Archegos collapse

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: 888 7th Ave, a building that reportedly houses Archegos Capital is pictured amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) – The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the collapse of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, which cost big global banks more than $10 billion in losses, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan sent requests for information to some banks that had worked with the investment firm, the report said https://bloom.bg/2QVsCyV, citing people familiar with the matter.

It is unclear what potential violations or entities were being examined, the report added

Archegos, a family office run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, defaulted on margin calls in March, which left banks nursing heavy losses after a fire sale of shares, including ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:) and Discovery (NASDAQ:) Inc, had been meant to act as collateral.

Credit Suisse (SIX:) lost more than $5 billion and Japan’s Nomura lost almost $3 billion. U.S. banks such as Goldman Sachs (NYSE:), which also acted as brokers for Archegos, suffered much lower losses.

A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan declined to comment. Archegos could not be reached for a comment.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR