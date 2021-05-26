U.S. Insurers Rank Lowest When It Comes to Climate, Biodiversity

Article content

(Bloomberg) — American International Group Inc., Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. and Genworth Financial Inc. are among insurers with the worst environmental, social and governance credentials, according to a report from nonprofit ShareAction.

The U.S. companies, together with China’s Ping An Insurance Group Co. and People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China Ltd., received the lowest scores from ShareAction in what it says is the first ranking of global insurers on their approach to governance, climate change, biodiversity and human rights.

France’s Axa SA was ranked first, followed by Germany’s Allianz SE, though none of the 70 insurers, which oversee a total of $22 trillion of assets, were given top marks with the nonprofit saying ESG policies and practices in the insurance industry lag behind those adopted in other financial sectors.

With the world facing rising temperatures and a rapid decline of biodiversity, as well as greater public attention on issues of systemic justice, insurers can play an important role in assessing and managing risks and they can also contribute to risk prevention. Still, in most cases, ShareAction found they weren’t doing enough to address these issues.