Three Strong Buy Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio By StockNews



Three Strong Buy Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio



The proprietary POWR Ratings system is calculated daily based on 118 factors. Stocks that rated a Strong Buy have proven to outperform the market, which is why investors should keep a close on on recent upgrades. Patrick Ryan highlights three recent Strong Buy upgrades: Foot Locker (NYSE:), Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:), and Nathan’s Famous (NATH).Once again, the StockNews’ proprietary POWR Ratings were calculated. If you take a close look at the track record of the POWR Ratings, you will find the system’s Strong Buy stocks provide a whopping four times the 7% yearly return for the S&P 500 dating back to 1999.

If you are looking for top stocks to invest in, you owe it to yourself to check the ratings at least a couple of times per week. However, we provide the occasional inside look at which stocks have been upgraded and downgraded in the POWR Ratings system.

Here is a quick rundown of three stocks that were recently upgraded to Strong Buy ratings in the POWR Ratings: Foot Locker (FL), Kohl’s Corporation (KSS), and Nathan’s Famous (NATH).

