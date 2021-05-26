Three South Korean Banks Stop Working With the Nation’s Crypto Exchanges By CoinQuora



Three South Korean Banks Stop Working With the Nation’s Crypto Exchanges



Three Banks in South Korea have stopped working the country’s crypto exchanges.

The Bank’s decisions came as a result of South Korea’s new regulations.

The Banks are Woori Financial Group, KB Financial Group, and Hana.

According to a report, about three South Korean native Banks have stopped operating with the nation’s crypto exchanges. Of note, The Bank’s strict decision on the exchanges came due to the country’s severe and unfriendly regulatory environment.

To mention a few, the aforementioned Banks include Woori Financial Group, KB Financial Group, and Hana. Moreover, the banks again emphasized that the South Korean regulations mainly air unfavorable conditions towards crypto exchanges.

Under South Korea’s new regulation, all the crypto exchanges operating in the country have to file banking contracts for legal prosecution.

Specifically, the South Korean new regulations have not yet started; instead, it will lar…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora