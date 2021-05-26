Tesla loses U.S. designation for some advanced safety features

Article content

WASHINGTON — Newer Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles will no longer be labeled as having some advanced safety features after the automaker said it was removing radar sensors to transition to a camera-based Autopilot system, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Wednesday.

The U.S. agency confirmed it updated its website to show that Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles produced on or after April 27 “do not have NHTSA’s check mark for recommended safety technologies: forward collision warning, lane departure warning, crash imminent braking and dynamic brake support.”

The agency said it “only includes check marks for the model production range for the vehicles tested.”

The NHTSA’s five-star crash ratings website includes check marks for up to four recommended advanced safety technologies.

Automakers may use safety checkmarks to promote certain features to potential buyers, and consumers may use them to rate vehicles.

Both Tesla models have received five stars for crash and rollover safety, NHTSA’s highest rating, and that is unaffected.

Tesla, which did not immediately comment, disclosed on Tuesday in a blog post that it would drop a radar sensor in favor of a camera-focused Autopilot system for its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in North America.