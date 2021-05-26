TechX acquires crypto-to-fiat gateway Mobilum for $13.2M By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

TechX Technologies Inc., a publicly traded company out of Vancouver, Canada, is in the process of acquiring a fiat-to-crypto gateway that it says will help strengthen synergies between traditional fiat currencies and emerging crypto assets.

Mobilium, the acquisition target, is a licensed fiat-to-crypto gateway for exchanges, wallets, liquidity providers and brokers. The company processes up to $250,000 CAD worth of transactions each day, which is equivalent to roughly $206,000 at current exchange rates.