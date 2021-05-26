Syrians go to the polls in election that Assad is set to win

Article content

AMMAN — Polling stations opened on Wednesday across Syria in a presidential election that is set to usher Bashar al-Assad into a fourth term in office.

The government says the election shows Syria is functioning normally despite a decade-old war, but the opposition and Western nations view it as merely rubber-stamping Assad’s grip on power. Assad is running against two obscure candidates.

In Damascus University’s Faculty of Arts hundreds of students lined up to vote, with several buses parked outside.

“We came to elect president Bashar al-Assad…without him Syria would not be Syria,” Amal, a nursing student, said.

“With our blood and soul we sacrifice our lives for you Bashar,” other students chanted ahead of the opening of the polling stations.

Authorities have in the last few days organized large rallies across the country in an effort to ensure a big turnout on election day, officials privately said.

The country’s powerful security apparatus that underpins Assad’s Alawite minority-dominated rule has also instructed senior officials to vote, they added.

“We have been told we have to go to the polls or bear responsibility for not voting,” said Jafaar, a government employee in Latakia who gave his first name only for fear of reprisals.