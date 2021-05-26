Suncor vows to cut emissions by a third and become net-zero company as investor pressure piles on oil companies

In order to reach net zero, Suncor took a step further than its Canadian peers by pledging to cut its absolute emissions by 10 megatons per year by 2030 Photo by Candace Elliott/Reuters/File

Article content CALGARY — On a day when some of the world’s biggest oil companies faced legal and investor pressure to drastically cut their carbon emissions, Suncor Energy Inc. pledged to cut its absolute greenhouse gas emissions by a third as it unveiled a new net-zero emissions plan by 2050. Suncor can be more ambitious in its efforts to reduce emissions, president and CEO Mark Little said during an investor presentation Wednesday, as he announced the Calgary-based integrated oilsands producer planned to be a net-zero operator, which analysts say goes beyond the stated commitments from other Canadian oilsands producers. “We have set a new strategic objective to become a net-zero carbon emissions company by 2050 on emissions produced in running our facilities, including those we have a working interest in,” Little said. In order to reach net zero, Suncor took a step further than its Canadian peers by pledging to cut its absolute emissions by 10 megatons per year by 2030, which would represent a roughly 30 per cent cut to its total 2019 emissions of 29 megatonnes.

Article content “At some point, you have to start making absolute reductions,” Little said in an interview with the Financial Post, noting that absolute emissions reductions are necessary in order for society at large to achieve its net-zero targets by 2050. Canadian oilpatch ‘confident’ IEA will alter dire warning on oil and gas once emissions tech gains ground Canadian oil players see ‘tremendous opportunity’ in new climate targets Little also critiqued energy transition plans by some European oil majors that have divested from the oilsands, noting that divesting carbon-intensive assets doesn’t result in actual emissions cuts. “We will not sell assets to achieve our emissions reduction targets. If we do buy and sell assets, we will continue to adjust our historical emissions to show them on a comparable basis,” Little said. “Emissions are global and the world will only get to net zero by focusing on emissions reductions, not by changing who’s reporting them.” Royal Dutch Shell Plc., BP Plc and Total SA have announced energy transition plans that include divesting from carbon intensive assets and have been selling off assets in the oilsands as a result. Total continues to own a stake in the Fort Hills oilsands mine, alongside Suncor. “In our view, if the world is going to get to net zero, it clearly can’t be from companies passing assets around to each other. We’re going to get there by coming up with real solutions that drive down global emissions,” Little said. “We don’t think it actually contributes to emissions reductions.”

Article content Suncor’s net zero climate pledge comes asinternational super majors Shell, Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. were forced either by investors or courts to set more ambitious emissions-reduction goals. In the Hague, Netherlands, a Dutch court ruled Wednesday that Shell’s plans to cut emissions 20 per cent within the decade is not sufficiently ambitious and ordered the company to slash emissions by 45 per cent compared to 2019 levels by 2030. Photo by Vincent McDermott/Postmedia/File In North America, Texas-based Exxon Mobil lost a battle Wednesday with activist investor Engine No. 1, which succeeded in having two of its director nominees elected to the oil and gas giant’s board following a months-long pressure campaign to force the super major to set more stringent emissions targets. On the same day, Chevron shareholders voted in favour of a proposal that had been opposed by the company’s management to reduce emissions from the company’s customers, also known as its Scope 3 emissions. More disclosure and more targets on Scope 3 emissions are one area where Suncor’s climate plan can be improved because 70 per cent of the emissions from a barrel of oil come from the customer using the end product, said Pembina Institute’s director of responsible fossil fuels Nina Lothian. “It’s a great first step,” Lothian said of Suncor’s climate change targets Wednesday, noting the Calgary-based integrated oil company is the first in the domestic oilpatch to pledge to reduce its absolute emissions, not just reduce its emissions intensity.

Article content “It’s really important what Suncor has done on both an absolute basis but also in terms of the timeline,” Lothian said of Suncor’s plans to cut emissions by 10 megatonnes per day by 2030. Little said that investors are demanding more disclosure on emissions and more efforts to slash GHGs but there isn’t a uniform view across institutional investors. “Some think we shouldn’t go on this journey, some think we’re going too fast and some think we’re going too slow,” Little said. “In the shareholder arena, all views are represented and we’re trying to find the right balance for Suncor and that’s what we think we’ve presented today.” To achieve its goals, Suncor plans to spend $500 million per year consistently in the coming years — representing about a third of the company’s $1.5-billion for growth capital or 10 per cent of its overall $5-billion capital spending — on emissions-reducing initiatives and on new power projects such as wind farms and its cogeneration facility to earn carbon credits. The company likely won’t get a “whole lot of credit” from investors on that spending until they demonstrate the capital can generate a sufficiently attractive rate of return, New York-based Eight Capital analyst Phil Skolnick said Wednesday. “Suncor is kind of in a unique situation because of their integration,” Eight Capital analyst Phil Skolnick said Wednesday, adding that Suncor’s ownership of upstream oilsands assets, downstream refineries and Petro Canada fuel stations allows the company to reduce emissions across the spectrum of its assets.

Article content The company’s carbon-cutting plan fits within a broader plan to keep its upstream oil production flat at roughly 800,000 barrels of oil per day for the next five years and instead focus on improving its profitability. The company produced 785,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first quarter of the year, but the company has the capacity to ramp up production with its existing assets to 800,000 boe/d. Suncor wants to increase the amount of cash it generates after expenses by $2 billion per year by 2025. “We are of the view that this potential roadmap to success will be overlooked in the event of any potential missteps — leaving us waiting to see execution improvement,” National Bank analyst Travis Wood wrote in a research note Wednesday. With files from Reuters • Email: gmorgan@nationalpost.com | Twitter: geoffreymorgan

