Study Shows Banks Cause More Pollution Than Bitcoin By CoinQuora

Study Shows Banks Cause More Pollution Than Bitcoin
- Study shows banks are responsible for supporting projects that emit tons of CO2 in 2019.
- Elon Musk British banks fund activities that pollute the top ten countries.
- The UK is a significant contributor to climate change.
According to a study from Greenpeace and WWF, banks were responsible for supporting projects that emitted 805m tons of CO2 in 2019. Notably, Elon Musk’s British banks fund activities that pollute as much as a top ten country in the world.
Besides, experts estimate that the UK generated 455m metric tons of CO2 during that period. Moreover, the UK is a significant contributor to climate change, ranking in the top 20 most polluting countries.
The report reveals some alarming figures in the perceptions of those who genuinely worry about the environment:
“In the five years since the Paris Agreement, …
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.