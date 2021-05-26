Shay Mitchell’s Best Instagram Posts

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
6
  • apahm2021 badge

If you were a big fan of Pretty Little Liars, Shay Mitchell is already on your radar.


Jason Koerner / GC Images / Via Getty Images

She’s an actor, author and a new mom to a baby girl named Atlas Noa Babel.

If you follow @shaymitchell on Instagram, you’ll find an array of dreamy travel photos, sultry selfies and highlights of her day-to-day adventures.

We’ve rounded up the most memorable Instagram posts to ever grace Shay’s feed. Check them out below:

1.

To start, that time she posted this laid-back hillside selfie:

2.

This fun-in-the-sun look that brings on serious summer vibes:

3.

This perfect pizza photo that’ll make you want a slice of your own:

4.

This highlight reel showing she’s loving every minute of motherhood:

5.

This bold makeup style with just a splash of neon color:

6.

This kick-ass snapshot:

7.

This sweet family moment:

8.

This photo that’s seriously #friendgoals:

10.

That time she was sipping on some wine:

11.

This Dead Sea silhouette:

12.

When she showed off her baby bump:

13.

This alluring close-up:

14.

This mom and daughter photograph:

15.

This all too relatable quarantine birthday celebration:

16.

This Kodak moment on the water:

17.

This beautiful Barcelona memory:

18.

This fierce fighter’s pose:

19.

This blonde bombshell:

20.

This epic rooftop experience:

21.

This relaxing yoga flow:

22.

Finally, this jaw-dropping view that’ll give you an immediate case of wanderlust:

What’s your favorite Shay Mitchell role? Share it with us in the comments!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR