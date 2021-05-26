Shay Mitchell’s Best Instagram Posts

If you were a big fan of Pretty Little Liars, Shay Mitchell is already on your radar.
She’s an actor, author and a new mom to a baby girl named Atlas Noa Babel.
If you follow @shaymitchell on Instagram, you’ll find an array of dreamy travel photos, sultry selfies and highlights of her day-to-day adventures.
We’ve rounded up the most memorable Instagram posts to ever grace Shay’s feed. Check them out below:
1.
To start, that time she posted this laid-back hillside selfie:
2.
This fun-in-the-sun look that brings on serious summer vibes:
3.
This perfect pizza photo that’ll make you want a slice of your own:
4.
This highlight reel showing she’s loving every minute of motherhood:
5.
This bold makeup style with just a splash of neon color:
6.
This kick-ass snapshot:
7.
This sweet family moment:
8.
This photo that’s seriously #friendgoals:
10.
That time she was sipping on some wine:
11.
This Dead Sea silhouette:
12.
When she showed off her baby bump:
13.
This alluring close-up:
14.
This mom and daughter photograph:
15.
This all too relatable quarantine birthday celebration:
16.
This Kodak moment on the water:
17.
This beautiful Barcelona memory:
18.
This fierce fighter’s pose:
19.
This blonde bombshell:
20.
This epic rooftop experience:
21.
This relaxing yoga flow:
22.
Finally, this jaw-dropping view that’ll give you an immediate case of wanderlust:
What’s your favorite Shay Mitchell role? Share it with us in the comments!
