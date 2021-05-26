Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers And Miles Teller On Vacation

Ah to be young, in love, and rich!
As you may have deduced from the headline, Shailene Woodley and her fiancè Aaron Rodgers are vacationing with Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Teller in Hawaii.
The four of them are going on hikes and visiting waterfalls.
I don’t know who the photographer is, but I guess they are 5th wheeling on the hikes and waterfalls.
The couples are not just doing daytime activities together, but they are also doing sunset activities together.
And most importantly, they are listening to Taylor Swift. I didn’t see this group as Swifties, but sometimes people surprise me!!!!!
I hope they are having fun. Bye.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!