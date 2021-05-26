Seth Rogen Shares His Views On Cancel Culture

“If you’ve made a joke that’s aged terribly, accept it.”
Seth Rogen isn’t going to complain about cancel culture — and he doesn’t think other comedians should either.
In a recent interview with Good Morning Britain, the actor explained that sometimes comedy doesn’t age well and you just have to own up to it.
“I think there are certain jokes that for sure have not aged well…but I think that’s the nature of comedy…jokes are not things that necessarily are built to last,” Seth said.
He added that he believes most of his movies have been “conceptually sound,” even if there are some jokes that didn’t stand the test of time.
“I was never a comedian that made jokes that were truly designed to target groups that were subjugated in some way. Have we done that without realizing it? Definitely. And those things are in our movies, and they’re out there, and they’re things that I am more than happy to say that they have not aged well,” Seth noted.
He continued, “But in my career I’ve never made a joke that’s outwardly horrific in some way, and if you have, I would question why you did that.”
“Saying terrible things is bad, so if you’ve said something terrible, then it’s something you should confront in some way, shape, or form. I don’t think that’s ‘cancel culture’; that’s you saying something terrible, if that’s what you’ve done,” Seth explained.
Seth says he doesn’t see his controversial old jokes “as a big deal” or an example of “cancel culture” and thinks comedians should own up instead of complaining.
“To me, when I see comedians complaining about this kind of thing, I don’t understand what they’re complaining about. If you’ve made a joke that’s aged terribly, accept it. And if you don’t think it’s aged terribly, then say that,” Seth said.
He added, “Getting criticism is one of the things that goes along with being an artist, and if you don’t like that, then don’t be a comedian anymore. To me, it’s not worth complaining about to the degree I see other comedians complaining about.”
While I don’t think any famous comedians will be quitting comedy anytime soon, Seth’s cancel culture comments definitely make a lot of sense.
