School Of Rock Drummer Kevin Clark Has Died

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Clark, 32, died early Wednesday morning after being hit by a car while biking in the Chicago neighborhood of Avondale.
Following news of Clark’s death, School of Rock star Jack Black posted a tribute to the late musician on Instagram.
“Devastating news. Kevin is gone,” Black wrote.
“Way too soon. Beautiful soul.”
“So many great memories. Heartbroken.”
“Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community.”
Clark’s mother Allison also told the newspaper about her son’s legacy as a Chicago-based musician as well as his role in School of Rock, as well as how he didn’t continue with acting after the film: “He just kind of shined. He took it on right away, but he never really acted afterward.”
