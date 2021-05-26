School Of Rock Drummer Kevin Clark Has Died

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

You know Kevin Clark as the actor who played Freddy Jones, the drummer from School of Rock.


Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Clark, 32, died early Wednesday morning after being hit by a car while biking in the Chicago neighborhood of Avondale.


Rick Kern / Getty Images

Clark’s mother told the newspaper about her son’s legacy as a Chicago-based musician as well as his role in School of Rock, as well as how he didn’t continue with acting after the film: “He just kind of shined. He took it on right away, but he never really acted afterward.” You can read the full article here.

Following news of Clark’s death, School of Rock star Jack Black posted a tribute to the late musician on Instagram.

“Devastating news. Kevin is gone,” Black wrote.


Donald Weber / Getty Images

“Way too soon. Beautiful soul.”

“So many great memories. Heartbroken.”


Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection

“Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community.”

Yui Mok – PA Images via Getty Images

You can read the article here.

