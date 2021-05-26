S.Korea c.bank holds rates, raises growth and inflation outlook

Article content

SEOUL — South Korea’s central bank kept monetary policy unchanged on Thursday but upgraded its economic outlook as exports and inflation perked up, shifting the focus to the prospects of an end to current accommodative settings.

The Bank of Korea, as expected by all 26 analysts in a Reuters poll, kept the base rate steady at a historic low of 0.50%.

It now sees Asia’s fourth-largest economy logging the fastest growth since 2010, as it upgraded its outlook to 4.0% from the 3.0% projected in February. Consumer inflation is seen at 1.8%, up from 1.3%.

All eyes are on Governor Lee Ju-yeol’s news conference at 0220 GMT, where investors will look for leads on when the bank is likely to end its run on emergency level stimulus.

“We could see dissenting voices (in the monetary policy board) in the fourth quarter and a rate hike in the first quarter of next year,” said Cho Yong-gu, fixed-income strategist at Shinyoung Securities.

“It looks like they are moving in tandem with the U.S. Federal Reserve as the Fed begins discussing tightening.”

Three-year treasury bond futures fell 0.10 points soon after the release of revised growth and inflation forecasts, as investors increasingly expect policymakers to take a hawkish turn.