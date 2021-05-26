Refinitiv boss Craig to leave parent LSEG at end of year

Article content

LONDON — London Stock Exchange Group said on Wednesday David Craig, chief executive officer of its Refinitiv data and analytics business, would be stepping down from his current role in July and handing over his responsibilities to ex-Bloomberg executive Andrea Remyn Stone.

Craig would serve in an advisory capacity from July and leave the company at the end of the year, the LSEG said in a statement.

The London bourse operator completed its $27 billion purchase of Refinitiv in January from a consortium led by Blackstone and including Thomson Reuters, owner of Reuters News.

The takeover came into sharp focus on March 5 when LSEG shares tumbled more than 12% on higher-than-expected costs for improving the resilience of Refinitiv’s legacy platform. LSEG said it would spend a billion pounds this year on the integration.

Stone, who was hired by Craig in January 2020 and will become group head of data and analytics from July 1, previously worked at financial data provider Bloomberg LP and at Dealogic.

“The team is laser focused on delivering the integration,” Stone said in the LSEG statement announcing her appointment.

Craig became CEO of Refinitiv in 2018, having led the team that founded the company out of the financial and risk division of Thomson Reuters. He had joined Reuters as chief strategy officer in 2007.