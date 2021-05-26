Quantum Group pitches Lamborghini bid to Volkswagen By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy/File Photo
BERLIN (Reuters) – Swiss-based Quantum (NASDAQ:) Group said on Wednesday its bid for Volkswagen (DE:)’s Lamborghini unit could transform the sports car brand into a “spearhead of innovation” in technology and clean energy to the benefit all shareholders.
The newly established investor said the acquisition “would deliver attractive value to all shareholders and…would clearly be a key strategic benefit to the wider Volkswagen Group”.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.