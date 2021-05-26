Polygon Is Now Part of the Mark Cuban Companies Portfolio By CoinQuora

Polygon Is Now Part of the Mark Cuban Companies Portfolio
- Polygon is now part of the Mark Cuban Companies (MCC) portfolio.
- Polygon said that Mark Cuban is one of the most productive with promising insight into investment.
DeFi-based protocol Polygon has excitedly announced that Polygon is now part of the billionaire Mark Cuban companies. Moreover, Polygon reportedly said that they are over-excited about Polygon’s current achievement.
Of note, Polygon shared the news on Twitter by saying that “We’re proud to share that @0xPolygon is now part of the Mark Cuban company portfolio!”.
@mcuban is one of the most prolific and insightful investors with investments in top startups and he is also one of the Sharks on @ABCSharkTan…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.