Polygon Is Now Part of the Mark Cuban Companies Portfolio By CoinQuora



Polygon Is Now Part of the Mark Cuban Companies Portfolio



DeFi-based protocol Polygon has excitedly announced that Polygon is now part of the billionaire Mark Cuban companies. Moreover, Polygon reportedly said that they are over-excited about Polygon’s current achievement.

Of note, Polygon shared the news on Twitter by saying that “We’re proud to share that @0xPolygon is now part of the Mark Cuban company portfolio!”.