Polygon Is Now Part of the Mark Cuban Companies Portfolio By CoinQuora

Polygon Is Now Part of the Mark Cuban Companies Portfolio
  • Polygon is now part of the Mark Cuban Companies (MCC) portfolio.
  • Polygon said that Mark Cuban is one of the most productive with promising insight into investment.

DeFi-based protocol Polygon has excitedly announced that Polygon is now part of the billionaire Mark Cuban companies. Moreover, Polygon reportedly said that they are over-excited about Polygon’s current achievement.

Of note, Polygon shared the news on Twitter by saying that “We’re proud to share that @0xPolygon is now part of the Mark Cuban company portfolio!”.

