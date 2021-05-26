Home Business Polygon debuts SDK for building Ethereum-compatible chains By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Polygon has announced the launch of its SDK stack that will allow developers to easily deploy their own Ethereum-connected blockchains. SDKs, or software development kits, are single installation packages containing tools necessary for seamless app creation.

According to an announcement on Wednesday, the Polygon SDK contains several plug-and-play modules with custom-made solutions for parameters like consensus and synchronization.