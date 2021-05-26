Philippine stocks surge nearly 3%, Asian currencies lifted by weaker dollar

Article content

Philippine shares were headed for the

best day in nearly four months on Wednesday in light trading as

much of the region was closed for holidays, while a weaker U.S.

dollar lifted Asia’s emerging currencies.

The South Korean won and Taiwan dollar

led the region’s gains, rising 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively, as

the dollar wallowed around January lows.

U.S. Federal Reserve officials continue to insist that

monetary policy will stay accommodative despite inflationary

pressures, weighing on the dollar and U.S. Treasuries.

The Philippine benchmark index climbed up 2.8%,

though trade volumes were about half their 30-day average. The

index hit its highest level since May 5.

Large cap industrial and real estate stocks drove most of

the gains, with Megaworld Corp adding nearly 5%, while

Ayala Corp jumped 3.7%.

The Philippines has the worst-hit stock market in emerging

Asia this year, having lost nearly 11% in 2021 as of last close.

Neighboring Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand

were closed for a holiday.

Elsewhere, stocks in Taiwan inched higher. South

Korean shares, however, dipped.

Bank of Korea’s rate decision is expected on Thursday, where

it is seen keeping interest rates at record lows for the rest of