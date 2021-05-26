Philippine stocks jump nearly 3%, dovish Fed boosts Asian currencies

Article content

Philippine shares were headed for their

best day in nearly four months on Wednesday, with much of the

region being closed for a holiday, while the U.S. Federal

Reserve’s dovish stance on rates boosted Asia’s emerging

currencies.

The South Korean won led the region’s gains with

a 0.5% rise, followed by the Taiwan dollar, up 0.3%, as

the dollar wallowed around January lows.

U.S. Federal Reserve officials continued to insist on

Tuesday that monetary policy would stay accommodative despite

inflationary pressures, weighing on the dollar and U.S.

Treasuries. [USN?]

The Philippine benchmark index surged 2.9%, its

biggest intraday jump since Feb. 1.

Large cap industrial and real estate stocks drove most of

the gains, with Megaworld Corp adding 2%, while Ayala

Corp jumping 3.2%.

Philippine equities are the worst hit across Asia so far

this year, down nearly 11% in 2021 as of last close.

Neighboring Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand

markets were closed for a holiday.

Stocks in Taiwan edged higher, while South Korean

shares dipped.

Bank of Korea’s rate decision is expected on Thursday, where

it is seen keeping interest rates at record lows for the rest of

2021 to combat COVID-19 uncertainties and worries about