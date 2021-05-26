PayPal users will be able to withdraw crypto to external wallets By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

PayPal users will be able to withdraw crypto to external wallets

PayPal’s embrace of cryptocurrencies appears to be growing after the payments provider revealed that it will allow users to withdraw their digital assets to third-party wallets.

The news, which was reported by Reuters Wednesday afternoon, comes just seven months after PayPal first enabled crypto purchases on its platform. At the time, the decision was heralded as a major milestone in mainstream recognition of digital assets.