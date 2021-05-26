OneOf raises $63M for new Green NFT platform for musicians By Cointelegraph

OneOf raises $63M for new Green NFT platform for musicians
Sustainable technology company OneOf has raised $63 million in seed funding to finance its new Green NFT platform for musicians, offering further evidence that the market for nonfungible tokens remains hot.
Several investors and venture capitalists participated in the seed round, including Bill Tai, Sun Said of Nima Capital, Sangha Capital, Tezos Foundation, Jack Herrick and Jaeson Ma of East West Ventures.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.