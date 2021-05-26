OneOf raises $63M for new Green NFT platform for musicians By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Sustainable technology company OneOf has raised $63 million in seed funding to finance its new Green NFT platform for musicians, offering further evidence that the market for nonfungible tokens remains hot.

Several investors and venture capitalists participated in the seed round, including Bill Tai, Sun Said of Nima Capital, Sangha Capital, Tezos Foundation, Jack Herrick and Jaeson Ma of East West Ventures.