Oil Stockpile Dropped by 1.662 Million Barrels Last Week: EIA By Investing.com

By Liz Moyer
Investing.com — U.S. oil stockpiles declined by slightly more than expected in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.
fell 1.662 million barrels last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a draw of 1.05 million barrels.
stockpiles, which include diesel and , fell 3.013 million barrels in the week against expectations for a draw of 1.9 million barrels, the EIA data showed.
were 123,000 barrels. The weekly rose 0.7%, according to the EIA report.
inventories fell 1.745 million barrels last week the EIA said, compared with expectations for a draw of 614,000 barrels.
