NVIDIA Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com

Investing.com – NVIDIA (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

NVIDIA announced earnings per share of $3.66 on revenue of $5.66B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $3.28 on revenue of $5.39B.

NVIDIA shares are up 20% from the beginning of the year, still down 3.12% from its 52 week high of $648.50 set on April 15. They are outperforming the which is up 6.32% from the start of the year.

NVIDIA shares gained 0.95% in after-hours trade following the report.

NVIDIA follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

NVIDIA’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on April 28, who reported EPS of $1.4 on revenue of $89.58B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.9864 on revenue of $77.09B.

Microsoft had beat expectations on April 27 with third quarter EPS of $1.95 on revenue of $41.71B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.78 on revenue of $41.04B.

