Nvidia current-quarter revenue forecast beats expectations By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nvidia Corporation is seen during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File

(Reuters) – Nvidia (NASDAQ:) Corp forecast second-quarter revenue above analysts’ estimates on Wednesday, betting on strong demand for its flagship gaming and artificial intelligence chips for data centers.

The company expects current-quarter revenue of $6.30 billion, plus or minus 2%, compared with analysts’ estimates of $5.5 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

