Nuvei to be Added to MSCI Canada Index

MONTREAL, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced that effective as of the close of the market on May 27, 2021 it will be added as a member of the MSCI Canada Index, as part of the May 2021 Semi-Annual Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes.

The MSCI Canada Index is designed to measure the performance of the large and mid cap segments of the Canada market. The index is based on the MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes (GIMI) Methodology —a comprehensive and consistent approach to index construction that allows for meaningful global views and cross regional comparisons across all market capitalization size, sector and style segments and combinations. This methodology aims to provide exhaustive coverage of the relevant investment opportunity set with a strong emphasis on index liquidity, investability and replicability.

