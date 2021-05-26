Netflix to adapt Anna Karenina as first ever Russian original series

Netflix is developing new modern-day adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina under the working title “Anna K”.

The programme will be the streaming service’s first-ever original Russian drama series.

Svetlana Khodchenkova (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) is attached in the lead role, playing Anna Kerenina, the socialite wife of a St Petersburg politician who undertakes a romantic affair with an aluminium magnate.

The series will take place in 21st-century Moscow, as well as historic St Petersburg and the Russian countryside.

Michael Azzolino, Netflix’s director of original series, said: “We are incredibly proud to announce our first Russian series with 1-2-3 Production. The talented team of writers, directors and producers have crafted an imaginative and immersive series.

“We are excited to help bring their vision for this much admired story to our members in Russia and the world.”

Roman Kantor (To the Lake) has signed on to write the series. He said: “To bring Anna Karenina into 21st-century Russia and to simultaneously introduce her to the whole world in her own language (and many others) through the miracle of Netflix is a dream come true for me.

“Quite literally so, as the idea for this TV series came to me in a dream and I have been chasing it ever since.”

No premiere date has yet been announced.