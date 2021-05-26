Negative funding rates incentivize traders to long Polygon (MATIC) and AAVE By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Negative funding rates incentivize traders to long Polygon (MATIC) and AAVE

Data shows that AAVE and Polygon (MATIC) traders are currently being paid up to 4.3% per week to long future contracts.

In the crypto markets, traders are usually bullish, or at least the majority of retail investors are. This causes an interesting phenomenon as it incentives arbitrage desks and whales to sell futures contracts while simultaneously buying on regular spot exchanges.

Crypto total market capitalization, USD billion. Source: TradingView
AAVE 8-hour margin futures funding rate. Source: Bybt
Polygon 8-hour USDT/USD margined futures funding rate. Source: Bybt