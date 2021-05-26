Naomi Campbell Talks The Moment She Became A Mom

Now, she’s sharing even more details about the moment she became a mom.
“Music is like…In my most special moments, you know I just became a mum, I had Bob Marley playing. That’s my roots, you know? It’s my roots.”
Naomi is expected to raise her daughter in New York City where she lives.
“She’s wanted a baby for a long time, more than 10 years. And anyone who’s surprised Naomi is having a baby on her own, [in] her own way, and on her own timetable doesn’t know Naomi Campbell,” the source said. “Hasn’t she redefined everything she’s ever touched?”
So happy for this new little fam!!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!