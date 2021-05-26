M&S’s annual profit slumps as COVID crushes clothing sales By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a Marks & Spencer store at Oxford Street, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
LONDON (Reuters) – British retailer Marks & Spencer (OTC:) on Wednesday reported a slump in full-year profit, reflecting a huge drop in clothing sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
M&S, which also sells upmarket food, made a pretax profit before one-off items of 50.3 million pounds ($71.2 million) in the year to April 3 versus analysts’ average forecast of 43 million pounds and down from the 403.1 million pounds made in 2019-20.
($1 = 0.7065 pounds)
