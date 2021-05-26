Monument Provides Covid-19 Update at Selinsing Gold Mine in Malaysia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY and FSE: D7Q1) (“Monument” or the “Company”) announces that three employees from Monument’s Selinsing Gold Mine have been tested positive for Covid-19 as the number of Covid cases in Malaysia have risen, in particular the nearby town to Selinsing Gold Mine Kuala Lipis is in lockdown and one of their main supermarkets has been closed.

The Company immediately placed 17 directly contacted personnel under quarantine and notified the health authority. Subsequently the Selinsing Gold Mine has been temporarily shut down for two weeks and planning to re-open on May 28th 2021 in compliance with the ordered from the Ministry of Health in Malaysia. In the meantime, essential services remain at the mine site including security, essential care, maintenance, and environmental monitoring controls.

None of the positive cases were acquired from the Selinsing Mine site. All 17 personnel were tested negative for Covid-19 and have now been cleared. The Company is making best efforts to arrange covid-19 tests for all Selinsing employees and contractors before returning them to the site.

CEO and President Cathy Zhai said: “Employee health and safety is our first priority. The Company is working with the Ministry of Health to resume operations and has sanitized the Selinsing Mine site to provide a safe workplace for all employees and contractors. Our business sustaining plan is under execution to ensure the operations will be back on track immediately once the temporary shutdown is lifted.”

About Monument

Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY, FSE:D7Q1) is an established Canadian gold producer that owns and operates the Selinsing Gold Mine in Malaysia. Its experienced management team is committed to growth and is also advancing the Murchison Gold Projects comprising Burnakura, Gabanintha and Tuckanarra JV (20% interest) in the Murchison area of Western Australia. The Company employs approximately 200 people in both regions and is committed to the highest standards of environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighboring communities.

