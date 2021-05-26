Meet Marvel’s New And First Asian Lead Simu Liu

You may have already heard of Simu, “super talented actor, hottest Canadian in existence, and newest Marvel movie star” Liu.
But while we wait for the rest of the world to catch on, I want to break down what makes Simu Liu hot. Shall we?
1.
Before we knew him as Jung or Shang-Chi, he was an accountant and stock photo model.
2.
He’s the FIRST Asian lead in any Marvel movie…ever!
3.
He’s an ambassador for UNICEF Canada.
4.
He rolls with his parents’ super high standards in the best way possible.
5.
He’s bilingual (even though he doesn’t admit it).
6.
His stunts are way better than anyone in the MCU.
7.
He’s ✨just like us✨.
8.
He can hold a note.
9.
He played Jung, half of one of the most authentic portrayals of a father-son relationship on TV, in Kim’s Convenience.
10.
He’s unapologetically Asian.
And clearly I’m not the only one who thinks Simu Liu is all that and a bag of chips:
