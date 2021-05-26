Meet Marvel’s New And First Asian Lead Simu Liu

He’s what the kids call “fine as five Fridays.”

You may have already heard of Simu, “super talented actor, hottest Canadian in existence, and newest Marvel movie star” Liu.

But while we wait for the rest of the world to catch on, I want to break down what makes Simu Liu hot. Shall we?

1.

Before we knew him as Jung or Shang-Chi, he was an accountant and stock photo model.

Legitimately wondering if I am the greatest stock photo model of all time.

Totally unrelated note, please stop buying these photos.

Truly an iconic combination of jobs for a budding star.

2.

He’s the FIRST Asian lead in any Marvel movie…ever!

3.

He’s an ambassador for UNICEF Canada.

We are so pleased and excited to announce that @SimuLiu is joining UNICEF Canada as our newest ambassador. Thank you Simu for lending your voice to help defend the right of every child to a childhood: https://t.co/6EML52FECs

4.

He rolls with his parents’ super high standards in the best way possible.

“…but did you win four Oscars in one night like #BongJoonHo?”

-my parents, for every one of my future career milestones

5.

He’s bilingual (even though he doesn’t admit it).

6.

His stunts are way better than anyone in the MCU.

7.

He’s ✨just like us✨.

8.

He can hold a note.


Simu Liu

9.

He played Jung, half of one of the most authentic portrayals of a father-son relationship on TV, in Kim’s Convenience.

10.

He’s unapologetically Asian.


Jasin Boland / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

And clearly I’m not the only one who thinks Simu Liu is all that and a bag of chips:

