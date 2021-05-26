Matthew McConaughey Opens Up About Quitting Rom Coms

“I remember saying, ‘Eff the bucks, I’m going for the experience.'”
Matthew McConaughey has been dead set on not making romantic comedies for the past decade — but that doesn’t mean stepping away wasn’t a scary decision.
After starring in a series of successful rom-coms, like How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days and The Wedding Planner, Matthew decided it was time to make a change in his career.
“I remember saying, ‘Eff the bucks, I’m going for the experience,'” Matthew told AARP in a new interview.
He continued, “I was the go-to rom-com guy. I enjoyed making them, and they paid well. I was leading a successful life as an actor. But there’s a certain buoyancy built into rom-coms that isn’t about hanging your hat on humanity, like a drama is.”
Matthew explained that his roles in rom-coms lacked the depth that he was experiencing in his real life.
“So I quit. I talked to my wife, my agent and my business manager and said, ‘Look, I may not work for a while,'” Matthew confessed.
He admitted that the decision was “scary” and his family thought he “was out of [his] freaking mind” but he had the full support of Camila.
“Camila said, ‘If we’re going to do this, we’re not going to half-ass it,'” he shared.
From there, Matthew said no to every rom-com role that came his way, including his infamous decision to turn down a $14.5 million payday.
“No offers came in for almost a year and a half. I was now shaking hands with the fact that I may never work in Hollywood again. It pinched me a little, but I was OK with it. It was time for a new chapter in my life,” Matthew revealed.
But finally his hiatus paid off and he suddenly began receiving offers for dramas like Dallas Buyers Club and Lincoln Lawyers.
As for what’s next? Matthew says he’s ready to pivot again but hasn’t decided just where his path will take him.
