Matthew McConaughey Opens Up About Quitting Rom Coms

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“I remember saying, ‘Eff the bucks, I’m going for the experience.'”

Matthew McConaughey has been dead set on not making romantic comedies for the past decade — but that doesn’t mean stepping away wasn’t a scary decision.


Gabriel Olsen / FilmMagic

After starring in a series of successful rom-coms, like How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days and The Wedding Planner, Matthew decided it was time to make a change in his career.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“I remember saying, ‘Eff the bucks, I’m going for the experience,'” Matthew told AARP in a new interview.


Gary Miller / Getty Images

He continued, “I was the go-to rom-com guy. I enjoyed making them, and they paid well. I was leading a successful life as an actor. But there’s a certain buoyancy built into rom-coms that isn’t about hanging your hat on humanity, like a drama is.”

Matthew explained that his roles in rom-coms lacked the depth that he was experiencing in his real life.


Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

“I found the love of my life in Camila [Alves]. We had a newborn coming. I had more things to get angry about, laugh about, have more joy about and be sad about. The ceilings and basements had more depth and height to them, and I wanted to do work that reflected my personal vitality,” he explained.

“So I quit. I talked to my wife, my agent and my business manager and said, ‘Look, I may not work for a while,'” Matthew confessed.


Vera Anderson / WireImage

He admitted that the decision was “scary” and his family thought he “was out of [his] freaking mind” but he had the full support of Camila.

“Camila said, ‘If we’re going to do this, we’re not going to half-ass it,'” he shared.

From there, Matthew said no to every rom-com role that came his way, including his infamous decision to turn down a $14.5 million payday.


Suzi Pratt / Getty Images

“Word got around Hollywood I’d done that, and they said, ‘McConaughey’s not bluffing. Quit sending him romantic comedies!'” he said.

“No offers came in for almost a year and a half. I was now shaking hands with the fact that I may never work in Hollywood again. It pinched me a little, but I was OK with it. It was time for a new chapter in my life,” Matthew revealed.

But finally his hiatus paid off and he suddenly began receiving offers for dramas like Dallas Buyers Club and Lincoln Lawyers.

As for what’s next? Matthew says he’s ready to pivot again but hasn’t decided just where his path will take him.

