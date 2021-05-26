Mariah Carey Can Speak Dolphin Viral Video

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

The purest (and most iconic) thing you’ll see today.

Mariah Carey has 19 number ones, the most iconic Christmas song of all time, a five octave vocal range, and arguably more fame and influence than George Washington or Jesus Christ.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Dolphins are one of the most iconic animals of the sea. They are also gay.


Mary Tron / Getty Images/EyeEm

So it was especially cool when the two decided to join up for an ocean collab.


Dominic Wong / Straits Times/AFP via Getty Images

This video of Mariah Carey doing her iconic whistle note and a dolphin freaking the fuck out has racked up an impressive 30,000+ retweets.


Twitter: @nalaeanais

Like you can’t tell me she isn’t speaking dolphin.

The dolphin can barely believe it themselves!

Mariah first tweeted the video in 2019, but it’s seeing new life on Twitter now.

I just thought the video was hilarious and isn’t the usual doom and gloom.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR