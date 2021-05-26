Mariah Carey Can Speak Dolphin Viral Video

The purest (and most iconic) thing you’ll see today.
Mariah Carey has 19 number ones, the most iconic Christmas song of all time, a five octave vocal range, and arguably more fame and influence than George Washington or Jesus Christ.
Dolphins are one of the most iconic animals of the sea. They are also gay.
So it was especially cool when the two decided to join up for an ocean collab.
This video of Mariah Carey doing her iconic whistle note and a dolphin freaking the fuck out has racked up an impressive 30,000+ retweets.
Like you can’t tell me she isn’t speaking dolphin.
The dolphin can barely believe it themselves!
Mariah first tweeted the video in 2019, but it’s seeing new life on Twitter now.
I just thought the video was hilarious and isn’t the usual doom and gloom.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!