Mali quashed grant of B2Gold permit to upstart miner – decree

Article content

BAMAKO — Mali’s prime minister had reversed a decision to grant an exploration permit previously held by Canadian miner B2Gold to a little-known Malian company before he was arrested in a military takeover on Monday, a decree showed.

The West African country’s interim president and prime minister resigned on Wednesday after their arrest, deepening a political crisis and drawing condemnation from international powers.

The prime minister’s decision, if it is upheld, could give B2Gold another opportunity to renew the permit, avoiding a potential clash with government at a time of heightened political risk in the country.

In the decree, dated May 21, the now-ousted Prime Minister Moctar Ouane ordered the cancellation of a March 24 decision to give the Menankoto exploration permit to Malian company Little Big Mining SARL, without detailing the reasons behind the annulment.

It was not immediately clear how Monday’s military takeover or the official resignations would affect the decision to deny Little Big Mining the permit.

The government had previously denied B2Gold’s application for an extension of the Menankoto exploration permit it had obtained through a 2014 acquisition. B2Gold contested the decision.