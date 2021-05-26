Home Entertainment Machine Gun Kelly Revealed When Megan Fox Said “I Love You” For...

Machine Gun Kelly Revealed When Megan Fox Said “I Love You” For The First Time

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
6

“A twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time,” she said. “So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think.”

The 35-year-old continued: “I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

“There goes my heart manifest outside of my body draped in the towering silhouette of a most unusually handsome boy,” the caption read. “The journey will likely be perilous but there is no destination without him.”

RELATED ARTICLES

©