London copper rises as labor strike woes in Chile stoke supply fears

HANOI — Copper prices in London advanced on Wednesday, as a potential workers’ strike in top producer Chile threatened already low supplies in the raw material market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.5% to $9,971.50 a tonne by 0516 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.7% to 71,840 yuan ($11,239.75) a tonne, tracking overnight losses in London.

A union representing workers at BHP Group’s Escondida and Spence copper mines has rejected the company’s contract offer and called on members to walk off the job from Thursday.

“Fundamentals remain supportive, with rising concerns over supply disruptions in South America due to labor negotiations and elections,” a Singapore-based copper analyst said.

“It (copper demand) is still weak but premiums might have hit a bottom. Previous pullback in prices also invited buying interest from end users’ restocking activities. Firm contango will also favor traders’ long and carry strategy.”

The dollar wallowing near a five-month low against major peers on Thursday, making greenback-priced metals cheaper and more appealing to holders of other currencies.

FUNDAMENTALS