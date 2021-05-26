Litecoin Climbs 12% In Rally By Investing.com



Litecoin Climbs 12% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $201.298 by 05:56 (09:56 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 11.73% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 24.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $13.510B, or 0.77% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $179.817 to $203.898 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 23.98%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.146B or 2.79% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $118.4707 to $224.6688 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 52.07% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $40,314.5 on the Investing.com Index, up 6.26% on the day.

was trading at $2,855.56 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 11.61%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $756.517B or 42.94% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $332.938B or 18.90% of the total cryptocurrency market value.