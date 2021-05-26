Lean hogs ease on profit-taking from multi-year highs

Article content

CHICAGO — Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures settled mostly lower on Wednesday, as investors took profits after some nearby contracts scaled the highest levels in years during the session on strong cash hog and pork prices.

Cash hog prices remained firm while pork values hovered near the highest in almost seven years, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data.

“We were weaker but we still made some new contract highs today. There was just a little profit taking after what’s been an amazing run,” said Rich Nelson, chief strategist with Allendale Inc.

CME June hog futures climbed to a contract high of 115.725 cents per pound, which was also the highest for a front-month contract since August 2014, and settled 0.025 cent higher at 115.275 cents.

Actively traded July hogs came within 0.100 cent of its contract high before falling and ending down 1.100 cents at 116.400 cents per pound.

The August and October hog contracts also hit life-of-contract highs before surrendering the gains and closing flat on the day.

The cash pork carcass cutout value dipped by 54 cents on Wednesday to $123.98 per cwt, after hitting the highest in nearly seven years a day earlier, according to USDA data.

Cattle futures eased on Wednesday, pressured by flat to weaker cash feedlot cattle prices and firmer corn feed values.

Some southern Plains feedlot cattle traded at $119 to $120 per cwt at midweek, about steady with a week ago, while cattle in the online fed cattle exchange traded at lower prices, traders said.

CME August live cattle futures fell 0.775 cent to 119.150 cents per pound. August feeder cattle dropped 1.475 cents to 155.200 cents per pound. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)