Kim Kardashian Failed Law Exam

For context, Kim doesn’t have an undergrad degree — but in California, you don’t need a law degree to take the bar exam. Instead, you can become an apprentice with a practicing lawyer and then take the “baby bar” exam after a year. If you pass, you can then continue to study for three years, take the bar, then hey presto, it’s law time, baby!



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

I cannot confirm nor deny if people actually say, “It’s law time, baby!” upon passing the bar.