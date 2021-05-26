Jennifer Aniston Talks Working With Brad Pitt On Friends

After Jennifer and her co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow went through a list of some of the most notable guest appearances, Jennifer added her own input.
“Mr. Pitt was wonderful. Fantastic,” Jennifer admitted.
Courteney and Lisa echoed Jennifer’s sentiments, confirming that Brad was, indeed, a fantastic guest.
Back in 2001, Brad appeared on a Season 8 episode of the show, while he and Jennifer were still married IRL.
His character Will cofounded an “I hate Rachel Green” club with Ross in high school and even started a mean-spirited rumor about her. Rachel ends up finding out about it when Will shows up at her Thanksgiving dinner.
While Rachel and Brad split several years after the episode aired, they’ve remained friendly and even recently appeared in a Fast Times at Ridgemont High live table read together.
I’ll be keeping my fingers crossed that there are more mentions of Brad in the reunion special!
