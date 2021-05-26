Japan’s U.S. dollar debt issuance hits record on demand from yield hungry investors

Article content

TOKYO/HONG KONG — Japan Inc has issued a record amount of foreign currency denominated debt this year, outweighing its traditional tide of yen bonds, as companies race to take advantage of high demand from investors for Asian commercial debt.

The value of U.S. dollar bonds issued since the start of 2021 has hit a record $35 billion, up from just $9.8 billion for the same period last year, data from Dealogic showed. There was $41.3 billion worth of dollar debt issued in 2020.

Euro-denominated debt in that time has jumped from $4.7 billion year-to-date 2020 to $8.2 billion, according to the data. Japanese yen issuance, in comparison, has fallen from $31.2 billion last year to $29.3 billion, the data showed.

It is the first time on record that U.S. dollar debt has taken over as the primary currency of commercial debt and comes as Japan’s mergers and acquisition market starts to heat up after a long period of subdued corporate activity.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp this year raised $10 billion equivalent in dollar and euro as part of a 2 trillion yen ($18 billion) bond deal to fund the 4.3 trillion yen acquisition of its wireless service unit.

Favorable interest rates have made it cheaper for some of Japan’s largest companies to borrow in U.S. dollars in 2021 than traditional yen, bankers said.