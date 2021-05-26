Japanese shares fall on profit-taking, pandemic worries

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese shares retreated on Thursday as investors trimmed their positions after a recent rally, while uncertainties about domestic economic growth due to a possible extension of COVID-19 emergency measures weighed on sentiment.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.69% to 28,445.25 by 0157 GMT, after a gain of 2.1% in five straight sessions. The broader Topix fell 0.39% to 1,913.32.

“We can say the market is down due to profit-taking, but there are also uncertainties ahead of us that are making investors cautions,” said Takatoshi Itoshima, strategist at Pictet Asset Management.

“Overseas investors particularly are skeptical about the pace of Japan’s COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, while economic outlook remains unclear as Japan is leaning toward extending the state of emergency.”

Japan, which is slated to host the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in July, is struggling to contain a fourth wave of infections even as biggest cities are covered under emergency measures.

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike on Wednesday sought the current state of emergency, originally set to be lifted at the end of May, to be extended for “about another month,” while Osaka in the western region has made a similar request.