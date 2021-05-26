Is J2 Global a Buy After Reporting Earnings? By StockNews



Is J2 Global a Buy After Reporting Earnings?



Although the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted major industries worldwide, the crisis also introduced the world to the power of cyberspace and triggered a widespread, robust adoption of the internet. Consequently, leading internet information and services company J2 Global (NASDAQ:) has delivered strong earnings over the past year. The company’s recently reported results did not fail to impress the Street. So, read ahead to learn whether JCOM can continue climbing or if the stock is due for a pullback.The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the pace of digital transformation worldwide as both individuals and businesses relied heavily on technology to remain functional. This trend created an enormous opportunity for most tech companies and drove an unprecedented growth in internet adoption in various, previously untapped parts of the world. Consequently, California-based internet service provider J2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) has experienced exceptional growth over the past year.

JCOM offers cloud services that include cloud fax services, endpoint and other cybersecurity, email marketing and delivery solutions, and on-demand voice communications services. The company offers these services through a portfolio of brands that include IGN, Mashable, Speedtest, Spiceworks, and Ekahau in its Digital Media business, and eFax, eVoice, iContact, Vipre, and KeepItSafe in its Cloud Services business. JCOM has more than 4.4 million subscribers and reaches more than 240 million people per month across its brands.

In line with the accelerating demand for networking, cloud and digital services, analysts anticipated JCOM would report strong earnings for the last quarter. The company surprised investors with even better earnings and delivered a record top-line of $398.2 million, up 19.8% year-over-year. Its adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $2.18, rising 55.8% from its $1.40 year-ago value, and beating the consensus estimate by 31.3%.

